FY24 budget fails to address key economic challenges: CPD

At a time when Bangladesh is mired in a cost-of-living crisis, fuelled by skyrocketing prices of essentials and energy bills, the Centre for Policy Dialogue says the proposed budget for fiscal 2023-24 fails to provide a blueprint for containing inflation, the key challenge facing the economy.

Some of the underlying assumptions relating to key macroeconomic factors in the budget do not reflect the current economic reality, raising the risk of budgetary targets being missed 'by a substantial margin', according to the think tank.

CPD's reaction on Friday came a day after Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled a Tk 7.6 trillion budget for the next fiscal year starting in July.