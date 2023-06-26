Bangladesh parliament approves Tk 7.61tn budget for FY24

Parliament approved the Tk 7.61 trillion spending plan for fiscal 2023-24 in a voice vote on Monday to facilitate the development of a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

It comes a day after the passage of the finance bill in parliament.

The new budget will be effective from Jul 1. Before that, a gazette on the budget will be published, subject to the assent of the president.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal tabled the expansionary budget in parliament on Jun 1.