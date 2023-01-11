Iran swells budget to boost growth, cut inflation

"We aim for economic growth ... creation of more jobs ... and dropping the inflation," Raisi told parliament, presenting the draft budget based on 1.4 million barrel per day in oil exports despite continued US sanctions, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Lawmaker Malek Shariati-Niasar said in a tweet that Iran's budget could be based on an oil price of $80 a barrel.

With deepening economic misery, largely because of US sanctions over Tehran's disputed nuclear work, many Iranians are feeling the pain of galloping inflation and rising joblessness.

Inflation has soared to over 50%, the highest level in decades. Youth unemployment remains high with over 50% of Iranians being pushed below the poverty line, according to reports by Iran's Statistics Center.

The United States reimposed sanctions, crippling Iran's economy by driving down crude sales, the Islamic Republic's main source of revenue, after Washington withdrew in 2018 from the nuclear pact. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington have stalled since September.