Greece to legalise 15,000 unregistered Bangladeshis, hire 4,000 a year

According to the Embassy of Bangladesh in Athens, as many as 30,000 Bangladeshis live in Greece now, of whom 12,000 are legal.

Ashud said authorities will now focus on how the undocumented migrants will be registered, how they will apply and who will be eligible.

“We’ll need approval from the Cabinet Division as well. We might get it by the next week,” he said.

In February, the expatriates’ welfare ministry said those travelling under the new contract will receive five-year temporary work permits, chiefly for employment in the farm sector.

Based on discussions between the countries, the sectors will be expanded later. And the workers will have to return to the country after five years, it added.