Police detectives warn of legal actions against stockpiling of US dollars amid crisis

SACKED POLICEMAN, BANK STAFF TIED TO COUNTERFEIT BILLS

Harun advised everyone to be cautious after receiving reports that corrupt officials were aiding the supply of counterfeit bills into banks.

The DB arrested former sub-inspector Humayun Kabir, 48, on Wednesday in his home at Mohammadpur and seized counterfeit Tk 1000 bills amounting to Tk 1.6 million, a laptop, a printer, a lamination machine, foil paper rolls and papers for printing bills, among other printing materials.

Humayun confessed to the crime, Harun said, adding that he leads such traders to deposit the fake notes when the banks are crowded during Eid and other celebrations with the aid of dishonest clerks.

The ring is most active in Keraninganj, Narayanganj and Tongi areas, the DB chief said. “Humayun has quite a few agents. They supply counterfeit bills in different marketplaces along with banks.”