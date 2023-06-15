Waste to energy: Bangladesh to lay foundation for first incineration plant in July

The government is set to begin construction of its first incineration plant to generate electricity from waste on July 20 amid an ongoing power crisis.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lay the foundation stone at Amin Bazar, said Local Government and Rural Development Minister Tazul Islam.

On Thursday, the ministry held a preparatory meeting on initiating the construction of the ‘waste-to-energy incineration plant’ at Dhaka North City Corporation's Amin Bazar landfill.

Bangladesh is producing a lot of waste but those are never put to use, according to Tazul. So, the government has opted for the waste-to-energy route, he said.