Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Public servants joining after July 2025 will be under Universal Pension Scheme

They will have to save money for the pension from their salary

Public servants joining after July 2025 will be under Universal P

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 12:21 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 12:21 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Israel kills dozens in strike on UN school in Gaza
Israel kills dozens in strike on UN school in Gaza
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
Paolini keeps flag flying high as she reaches final
CPD urges reconsideration of dirty money policy
CPD urges reconsideration of dirty money policy
US Southwest swelters under extreme temperatures
US Southwest swelters under extreme temperatures
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More