Hasina orders swift repair of cyclone-damaged river banks, embankments

She also asks for both mobile and landline networks to be operational during natural disasters

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed officials to immediately repair river banks and embankments damaged by Cyclone Remal.

The directive came during a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, or ECNEC, at the NEC conference room in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, Planning Minister Abdus Salam said.

Projects worth approximately Tk 145 billion were approved in the meeting.

Salam said the prime minister monitored the situation of those affected by Cyclone Remal until 2am on Sunday and instructed all government departments to remain alert.

She said support will be made available to communities impacted and stressed the importance of repairing the river banks and embankments damaged by the disaster before the monsoon season to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases in the affected areas.

Apart from coastal districts, the cyclone's impact has extended to hundreds of Upazilas, affecting nearly one-third of the country's territory.

Hasina is scheduled to visit the affected areas on Thursday.

Planning Secretary Satyajit Karmakar said the prime minister asked for both mobile and landline networks to be operational during natural disasters.

The impact of Cyclone Remal led to disruptions in mobile networks in coastal districts.

Electricity supply was cut off as a safety measure to prevent accidents, leaving millions without power for an extended period.

WORLD BANK LOAN FOR ROHINGYA REHABILITATION

Meanwhile, the World Bank has approved a loan of Tk 44.75 billion for the rehabilitation of the Rohingya community who have been displaced from Myanmar and taken shelter in Teknaf and Bhasan areas of Cox's Bazar.

The government has initiated two projects worth about Tk 84.83 billion for the rehabilitation of Rohingya settlements and local victims, focusing on various sectors including infrastructure development, education, health, and provision of fresh water.

These projects will be implemented through several ministries and agencies between July 2024 and June 2028.