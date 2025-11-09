IMF delegation meets with BNP leaders to discuss economic, tax system reforms

A delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has met senior BNP leaders in Dhaka to discuss Bangladesh’s ongoing economic situation and possible reforms in the tax and financial sectors.

The meeting took place at the BNP Chairperson’s Office in Gulshan on Sunday morning.

The BNP delegation was led by National Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury.

Other members included BNP Chairperson’s Advisory Council members Ismail Zabihullah and Ziauddin Hyder, and Organising Secretary Shama Obaid.

The IMF team was led by Chris Papageorgiou, advisor to the IMF mission chief for Bangladesh.

During the discussion, the BNP leaders presented their party’s policy priorities on a range of economic issues, including value-added tax harmonisation, technical assistance to reduce or eliminate tax exemptions, and measures to raise the GDP-to-tax revenue ratio through corporate tax reforms.

They also outlined proposals to strengthen the banking sector and increase spending in the social sector.

According to BNP leaders, the IMF delegation appreciated the party’s reform-focused policy framework and priorities.

Neither the BNP nor the IMF officials made any official comment to the media following the meeting.