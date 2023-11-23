India rupee strengthens on IPO-related inflows

The Indian rupee rose on Wednesday aided by IPO-related inflows and strength in the Chinese yuan.

The rupee was at 83.3025 against the US dollar as of 11:20 am IST, higher by 0.1% compared with 83.3550 close in the previous session, its lowest closing level on record.

IPOs worth $900 million are lined up in the local market this week, including that of engineering firm Tata Technologies which opened for subscription on Wednesday.