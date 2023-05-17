15m Bangladeshis slipped below poverty line due to pandemic, study finds

Another 15 million people have slipped below the poverty line after losing their jobs and businesses during the COVID pandemic, a study by a government think-tank has found.

They account for almost half of the poor in the country now, according to a study carried out by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.

Bangladesh’s poverty rate stands at 18.7 percent, according to the latest census of the statistical agency. The total population stands at about 170 million.

Binayak Sen, the director general of BIDS, said about 9 percent of the total population, who had previously graduated to the lower middle class, were now poor again.

BIDS revealed its findings during the launch of a two-day Research Almanac 2023 programme on Wednesday.