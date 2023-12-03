Bangladesh receives $1.93bn remittances in November with 21% year-on-year growth

Remittances received by Bangladesh in November fell from the previous month but recorded a 21 percent growth year-on-year, raking in $1.93 billion.

The remittances amounted to $47.5 million less than what it was in October, when Bangladesh recorded a 30 percent year-on-year growth, surpassing the previous two months.

In November, the daily inward remittances on average stood at $4.3 million, though the first 17 days of the month registered $9.8 million daily in remittances, according to information released by the Bangladesh Bank.