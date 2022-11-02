$28.3 billion invested in power sector in 3 consecutive AL terms: Nasrul

At least $28.3 billion has been invested in the power sector in the three consecutive terms of the Awami League-led government, a state minister has told parliament.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid broke down the numbers on Tuesday while responding to a supplementary query made by the ruling party lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari during a question-answer session.

Out of $28.3 billion, $9.73 billion was invested by the private sector and the taxpayers invested the rest, Nasrul said.

Responding to another query by Awami League lawmaker Rumana Ali, Nasrul said in three consecutive terms, the government was able to add 19,940 MW of electricity to the national grid and the total power generation capacity including grid, off-grid and captive has been increased to 25,730 MW.