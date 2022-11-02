$28.3 billion invested in power sector in 3 consecutive AL terms: Nasrul

At least $28.3 billion has been invested in the power sector in the three consecutive terms of the Awami League-led government, a state minister has told parliament.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid broke down the numbers on Tuesday while responding to a supplementary query made by the ruling party lawmaker Nizam Uddin Hazari during a question-answer session.
Out of $28.3 billion, $9.73 billion was invested by the private sector and the taxpayers invested the rest, Nasrul said.
Responding to another query by Awami League lawmaker Rumana Ali, Nasrul said in three consecutive terms, the government was able to add 19,940 MW of electricity to the national grid and the total power generation capacity including grid, off-grid and captive has been increased to 25,730 MW.
He blamed the energy crisis caused by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the main reason for recurring blackouts and power cuts in the country for the last few months and advised people to be economical while consuming power.
He, however, sounded optimistic that the power cut issue will be resolved soon.
"Electricity from new coal-fired power plants will be connected to the grid shortly to ensure cost-effective use of electricity, which will soon resolve the crisis."
Nasrul, in response to another question by Awami League MP AKM Sarwar Jahan, said the annual demand for liquefied petroleum gas or LPG in the country is about 1.4 million metric tonnes. Domestic production meets only two percent of that demand. The rest is met through imports at the private level.
NASRUL GOES TOE-TO-TOE WITH BNP’S RUMEEN FARHANA
Rumeen Farhana, a BNP MP, accused Nasrul and the government in general of not being transparent about the expenditure to build the Rooppur nuclear power plant while asking her supplementary question during the session.
Quoting a Hindustan Times report, she said the construction cost of the Rooppur plant is four times higher than in India.
“Our ministers are very skilled in discussing the past. But they don’t seem to be as good at providing the kind of accountability that we seek,” she said.
In response, Nasrul suggested that the BNP lawmaker should ask the same question to the minister of the relevant ministry, which is quarterbacking the project.
“She is not as smart as I expected her to be. I don’t have that data as that project is not under the purview of my ministry [the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources]. The question should have been asked to the Ministry of Science and Technology.”