June 03, 2024

12 kg LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Tk 30

The price of LPG fell from Tk 116.80 per kg in May to Tk 113.55 per kg in June

Price of 12 kg LPG cylinder drops by Tk 30

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 05:41 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 05:41 PM

