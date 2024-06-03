12 kg LPG cylinder gets cheaper by Tk 30

The price of LPG fell from Tk 116.80 per kg in May to Tk 113.55 per kg in June

The price of LPG has fallen by Tk 2.53 per kg in June due to a corresponding drop in price in the international market.

The price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder - the kind most commonly used for household purposes - decreased by Tk 30.36.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, BERC, announced the new LPG rates for June on Monday and said the new rates will take effect from 6pm.

In June, the price of LPG per kg was fixed at Tk 113.55, down from Tk 116.08 in May.

As a result of the new rate, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder fell from Tk 1,393 in May to Tk 1,363 in June.

Saudi Aramco fixed the average price of propane and butane, the raw materials for LPG, at $570.25 per tonne for June, the BERC said. This price was $583.25 per tonne in May.

The price of autogas, used in vehicles, has also come down. At the consumer level, the price of autogas per litre, including Musak, has been fixed at Tk 62.53, down from Tk 63.92 in May.

The price of gas for reticulated gas systems was set at Tk 109.72, down from Tk 112.25 the previous month.