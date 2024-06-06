Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh expands ‘smart social security’ in 2024-25 budget

The number of disability allowance recipients will be increased from 2.9 million to 3.2 million

Ali expands ‘smart social security’

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 06:18 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 06:18 PM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Pakistan govt submits details, photos of Imran Khan's life in jail
Pakistan govt submits details, photos of Imran Khan's life in jail
June 6, 2024
June 6, 2024
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket to space
SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket to space
Tk 1bn goes to develop renewable energy
Tk 1bn goes to develop renewable energy
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More