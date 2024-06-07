Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Economists warn of deepening crisis as budget relies on debt

Economists propose reducing debt reliance by cutting needless spending to ease pressure on the crisis-hit economy and weak banks

Economists warn of deepening crisis as budget relies on debt

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 07 Jun 2024, 02:24 AM

Updated : 07 Jun 2024, 02:24 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
US stun Pakistan in Super Over
US stun Pakistan in Super Over
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Vague strategy leaves path through crisis unclear
Govt plan to borrow from banks worries FBCCI
Govt plan to borrow from banks worries FBCCI
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More