Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

FY25 budget: ex-minister Mannan pushes for eliminating VAT, tax from essentials

The former planning minister also advises the government to expand its family card programme for the low-income people

FY25 budget should prioritise lifting VAT, tax from essentials: M

Masum Billah

bdnews24.com

Published : 29 May 2024, 03:56 AM

Updated : 29 May 2024, 03:56 AM

Related Stories
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
China's factories fire up but consumer slump persists
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
ADP rises to Tk 2.65tr for FY25
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
India set to sign trade deal with Oman to expand its Middle East ties
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Global gap growing quite rapidly: Salman Rahman
Read More
Australia chase a rare treble
Australia chase a rare treble
ACC moved to probe Gen Aziz's graft charges
ACC moved to probe Gen Aziz's graft charges
Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia WC warm-up win
Hazlewood, Warner fire in Australia WC warm-up win
PMO terminates aides Tushar and Hafizur
PMO terminates aides Tushar and Hafizur
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More