Russia’s Gazprom starts drilling well for gas at Bhola in Bangladesh

After a geological survey two years ago, Bapex found gas at three locations in Bhola. The new wells at these locations will take the number of gas wells in the district to nine.



Officials said Shahbazpur gas field produces 45 million cubic feet of gas daily to four power plants, a factory and a residential zone. Four wells of the field have a reserve of 1.3 trillion cubic feet of gas. Two other wells in the field have a reserve of 1.7 trillion cubic feet of gas.



Gazprom drilled 10 wells under a turn-key deal after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called for help in exploration during her 2010 Russia visit.