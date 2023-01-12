    বাংলা

    Pakistan FX reserves sink to three weeks' worth of import cover

    The drop was due to external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan says

    Reuters
    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 04:24 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 04:24 PM

    Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dropped $1.2 billion to $4.3 billion as of Jan 6, the bank said on Thursday, leaving the cash-strapped country with barely three weeks' worth of import cover.

    The drop was due to external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said in a statement.

    Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.8 billion, and total liquid reserves at $10.1 billion, the bank added.

    Despite recent compression measures by the government, Pakistan's import bill for goods was $5.1 billion per month in both November and December, according to the country's statistics bureau. Its main imports are critical energy-related fuels.

