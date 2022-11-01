Bangladesh’s inward remittances fall for third straight month

Bangladesh's inward remittances have declined for the third straight month, failing to ease pressure on the dwindling foreign currency reserves.

Remittances sent home by Bangladeshis abroad fell 7.3 percent year-on-year to about $1.53 billion in October, the lowest in eight months.

Bangladesh Bank released the data on Tuesday amid talks with the International Monetary Fund on economic and financial reforms and policies, with an eye on the country's request for $4.5 billion loans.

Steps taken by the central bank and the government helped the remittance inflow to some extent.