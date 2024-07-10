Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

India boosts Russian grain imports as Modi thanks Putin for fertiliser supply

Russia and India have set a bilateral trade target of $100 billion across a "broad base" by 2030, up from the current $65 billion

India boosts Russian grain imports
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi before awarding him the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 10 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM

Updated : 10 Jul 2024, 08:51 AM

Related Stories
BB aims to help defaulters clear debts
BB aims to help defaulters clear debts
Read More
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Colombia, Uruguay set sights on Copa clash
Colombia, Uruguay set sights on Copa clash
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More