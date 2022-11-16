Bangladesh Bank warns expatriates against using illegal remittance channels

Bangladesh Bank has urged expatriates to send money through the banks, reminding them of legal consequences for using illegal means to conduct cross-border transactions.

“Please contribute to nation-building efforts and keep your loved ones safe and free from risks,” the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said sending money through so-called Hundi, an unauthorised channel, is a punishable offence and it causes loss to the country.

The statement also said Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit was taking legal action against everyone involved with illegal channels of remitting funds.