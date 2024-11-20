Brokerages see 'uncertain' 2025 on worries over potential Trump tariffs

November 21, 2024
Trump's proposed tariffs may increase market volatility, inflation, and restrict central banks
Published : 20 Nov 2024, 08:50 PM
Uncertainties around US policies may slow global economic growth modestly in 2025, according to major brokerages. They expect US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs to fuel volatility across global markets, spurring inflationary pressures and, in turn, limiting the scope for major central banks to ease monetary policy.
World economies and equity markets have had a robust year, with global growth expected to average 3.1 percent this year, a Reuters poll published in October showed.