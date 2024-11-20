Brokerages see 'uncertain' 2025 on worries over potential Trump tariffs

US President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Nov 14, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

US President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US, Nov 14, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Uncertainties around US policies may slow global economic growth modestly in 2025, according to major brokerages. They expect US President-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs to fuel volatility across global markets, spurring inflationary pressures and, in turn, limiting the scope for major central banks to ease monetary policy.

World economies and equity markets have had a robust year, with global growth expected to average 3.1 percent this year, a Reuters poll published in October showed.