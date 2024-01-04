EC orders banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday for election bill payment

The Election Commission has ordered banks to remain open on Friday and Saturday before the polls so that officials can withdraw funds and pay expenses related to the voting.

The banks will need to keep limited workforce on these two weekly holidays before the vote, the EC said in the order on Wednesday.

The banks cannot keep the officials, who have been assigned election responsibilities, on duty on Friday and Saturday.

Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Bank, said they were yet to get the order on Wednesday afternoon.

Quick steps will be taken after receiving the order on Thursday, he added.