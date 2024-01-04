    বাংলা

    EC orders banks to remain open on Friday, Saturday for election bill payment

    The Election Commission says officials will need to withdraw funds to pay bills before the parliamentary polls

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 3 Jan 2024, 08:49 PM
    Updated : 3 Jan 2024, 08:49 PM

    The Election Commission has ordered banks to remain open on Friday and Saturday before the polls so that officials can withdraw funds and pay expenses related to the voting.

    The banks will need to keep limited workforce on these two weekly holidays before the vote, the EC said in the order on Wednesday.

    The banks cannot keep the officials, who have been assigned election responsibilities, on duty on Friday and Saturday.

    Sarwar Hossain, a spokesman for the Bangladesh Bank, said they were yet to get the order on Wednesday afternoon.

    Quick steps will be taken after receiving the order on Thursday, he added.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo: An Israeli military vehicle blocks a road during an Israeli raid, in Far'a refugee camp near Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Dec 29, 2023.
    Israel kills 5 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank: military
    Soldiers were conducting a counter-terrorism operation when armed militants fired at them, the military said
    File Photo
    3 die as gunmen open fire on Manipur village
    At least 180 people have died since fighting broke out between the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May
    File Photo
    Dengue deaths top 1,700
    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945
    FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a screen via video link from a penal colony in the Vladimir Region during a hearing at the Basmanny district court in Moscow, Russia Apr 26, 2023. REUTERS/Yulia Morozova/File Photo
    Russia's Navalny describes harsh reality at Arctic prison
    Navalny's new home is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners there have been convicted of grave crimes

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India