The governor’s gag and the media’s muting at budget briefing

The Bangladesh Bank boss stays silent in standoff with the press at budget briefing

In the grand hall of the Osmani Auditorium, a tableau of tension and unusual echoes of silence unfolded—an unfamiliar scene for what was a humming post-budget press conference.

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, fresh from presenting the budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year, faced not just the press in keeping with tradition but a palpable air of dissent on Friday.

The silence stemmed not from a lack of questions but from a deliberate boycott.

The standoff had its roots deep in a directive issued by Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder himself, who had restricted access of journalists to the Bangladesh Bank—a move that sparked outrage and led to a media blackout of his statements and of press conferences held by the Bank.

Alongside a bevy of ministers and state ministers and advisors, Governor Talukder and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem were also in attendance.

Throughout the event, Finance Minister Ali and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan answered questions on the budget, non-performing loans, the fall in the value of the currency exchange rate, bank loans, failure to prevent money laundering, import control, and reserves-related issues.

As Minister Ali delved into the details of a Tk 7.97 trillion budget aimed at steering Bangladesh towards a "smart" future with sustainable development goals, including a GDP growth of 6.75 percent and an ambitious inflation target of 6.5 percent, the absence of the governor's voice was glaring and at times deafening.

But the irony was not lost on those present in a press conference where the press itself decided to mute one of the key speakers.

As the finance minister moved to the Q&A session after his written speech, President of the Economic Reporters' Forum, ERF, Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, took a firm stand at the outset.

"The governor has banned journalists' entry into Bangladesh Bank. We have decided not to listen to him. I draw your attention to ensure he does not speak. If the governor of Bangladesh Bank makes any statement, we will boycott it," Mirdha asserted, drawing a line that echoed through the rest of the event.

At that moment, when the finance minister looked towards him, the governor indicated with a gesture that he would not speak.

And so he sat there, frozen out, remaining silent for nearly two hours.

His silence was punctuated by contemplative glances and occasional, thoughtful stares into the distance. Occasionally, he was seen listening to the statements with a contemplative look, sometimes resting his hand on his cheek, and other times looking upwards thoughtfully.

The journalists' questions ricocheted around him, unanswered, as they discussed past fiscal strategies and upcoming financial plans with other officials.

Over the past few years, ministers and state ministers have been seated alongside secretaries in budget-related press conferences. Previously, they were seated in the second row or a bit to the right or left on separate tables. The ministers were assisted with clarifications, explanations, and information by them.

And during those press conferences, questions about inflation control through monetary policy, bank loan provisions by the government, increasing reserves, reducing non-performing loans, and curbing money laundering were addressed by the governor. However, Talukder, a former finance secretary, did not have this opportunity this time.

In this year's briefing, prompted by the finance minister, various questions about the budget were answered by the Prime Minister's Advisor on Finance Masihur Rahman, Planning Minister Abdus Salam, Local Government, Rural Development & Co-operatives Minister Tajul Islam, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury, Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid, Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, Finance Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder, and NBR Chairman Abu Hena Rahmatul Muneem.