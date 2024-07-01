Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh sees $2.3bn in inward remittances in 26 days of June

Remittances have surged again, bolstering Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves

$2.3bn in remittances in 26 days of June

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 01 Jul 2024, 05:11 PM

Updated : 01 Jul 2024, 05:11 PM

Related Stories
Will NBR’s revenue collection in June hit Tk 856bn to meet FY24 target?
Will NBR’s revenue collection in June hit Tk 856bn to meet FY24 target?
Read More
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Fears of fresh flood in Sylhet
Cambodia environmental group slams 'politically motivated' trial
Cambodia environmental group slams 'politically motivated' trial
Japan imposes new fees on Mount Fuji climbers
Japan imposes new fees on Mount Fuji climbers
'Inside Out 2' hits $1bn at global box office
'Inside Out 2' hits $1bn at global box office
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More