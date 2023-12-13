Bangladesh minister says IMF has cleared second tranche of $4.7bn loans

The International Monetary Fund has approved the second tranche of $4.7 billion loans to Bangladesh in its board meeting after reviewing reforms initiated under the programme.

Bangladesh will receive $682 million in this instalment, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday night.

Bangladesh applied to the IMF for a loan to stabilise the economy amid dwindling forex reserves and global economic headwinds.

The country agreed to pursue reforms on certain issues under the loan programme.