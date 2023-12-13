    বাংলা

    Bangladesh minister says IMF has cleared second tranche of $4.7bn loans

    Bangladesh will receive $682 million in this instalment

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Dec 2023, 07:16 PM
    Updated : 12 Dec 2023, 07:16 PM

    The International Monetary Fund has approved the second tranche of $4.7 billion loans to Bangladesh in its board meeting after reviewing reforms initiated under the programme.  

    Bangladesh will receive $682 million in this instalment, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said on Tuesday night.  

    Bangladesh applied to the IMF for a loan to stabilise the economy amid dwindling forex reserves and global economic headwinds.

    The country agreed to pursue reforms on certain issues under the loan programme.

    Before and after receiving the first $476.2 million tranche in February, Bangladesh took several steps to reform the structure of its financial sector and its policies, including raising the price of power and gas and cutting subsidies at their recommendation.

    It has continued the reforms after the initial round of funds came in.

    In October, Bangladesh reached a staff-level agreement with an IMF team who came to the country to review the use of funds released in the first tranche of the loan agreement.

    The decision paved the way for the release of the funds in the second tranche of the loan agreement.

    Of the six conditions set out by the IMF for the loan, Bangladesh has been able to fulfil four.

    The IMF was not adding any further conditions to the second tranche, officials said.

    These conditions included a single exchange rate based on the market, modernisation of monetary policy, information disclosure on risk-based assets, IMF measures on the foreign exchange accounts and raising them to a certain level, and market-based tax revenue collection and interest rates.

    Bangladesh was unable to meet the conditions on reserves and revenue collection.

    IMF team lead Rahul Anand said during the agreement that Bangladesh had followed through on the conditions imposed on the loan, but saw difficulties ahead because of the current economic climate.

    “The authorities have made substantial progress on structural reforms under the IMF-supported program, but challenges remain. Continued global financial tightening, coupled with existing vulnerabilities, is making macroeconomic management challenging, putting pressures on the Taka and FX reserves,” he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022.
    Adani Green secures additional $1.36bn loan
    This brings Adani Green's total funds in its construction asset portfolio to $3 billion
    A general view of Mumbai's central financial district, India Jun 13, 2017.
    As global rates turn, banks in India, Indonesia set to win
    The investors are wagering that banks in India and Indonesia have the strongest loan and profitability profiles to provide returns next year
    Changing melody of ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ was pointless: Sujit Mustafa
    ‘Karar Oi Louho Kopat’ melody change was pointless: Sujit Mustafa
    The Indian film ‘Pippa’ sparked controversy recently when it brought in renowned composer AR Rahman to deliver a rendition of the classic Kazi Nazrul Islam revolutionary song
    International Monetary Fund logo is seen inside the headquarters at the end of the IMF/World Bank annual meetings in Washington, US, Oct 9, 2016.
    IMF panel discusses bad loans, exchange rate with bankers
    Banking industry leaders emphasised the necessity of political commitment and stricter banking regulations to reduce non-performing loans

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron