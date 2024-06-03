Bangladesh’s general inflation inches closer to double digits in May

The inflation rises by 15 basis points at the end of May, according to BBS

The inflation has neared double digits as the food prices hiked, taking the country’s average inflation rate to 9.89 percent in May.

According to the data published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, or BBS, on Monday, the inflation at the end of May has risen by 15 basis points. The rate was at 9.74 percent in April this year.

That means the goods or services, which were available at Tk 100 in May last year, cost Tk 109 in May this year.

The BBS’s National Accounting Wing determines the consumer price index and country's average inflation rate by collecting the prices of various goods and services from the field every month.

According to the latest report on inflation, food inflation rose by 54 basis points to 10.76 percent in May from 10.22 percent in April.

However, non-food inflation has dropped by 15 basis points to 9.19 percent from 9.34 percent.

Inflationary pressure was slightly higher in urban areas (10.73 percent) than in rural areas (9.31 percent), according to the BBS.