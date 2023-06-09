Bangladesh's trade deficit narrows 43% in first 10 months of FY23

Bangladesh's trade deficit has decreased further to $15.73 billion in the first 10 months of the outgoing fiscal year to April amid a slew of measures, including import controls, to conserve depleting forex reserves.

The latest figure marks a 43 percent decline year-on-year, with the deficit coming down from $27.69 billion in FY22.

The deficit up to March was $14.62 billion, which was 41.63 percent lower than in the same period the year before.

An updated report on the balance of payments published by Bangladesh Bank on Thursday indicates that the growth of the current account balance assessing foreign transactions has also slowed down. However, the deficit in the overall balance and financial accounts has started to widen.

Economists flagged the broadening of the financial account deficit as a fresh concern for the economy despite the improvement in the other indices.