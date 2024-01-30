IMF revises up Asia's growth forecast, warns of China risk

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected emerging Asian economies would expand 5.2% this year, slowing from 2023 but revised up from its forecast three months ago on stronger-than-expected growth in China.

The region's growth forecast for 2024, which compared with a 5.4% expansion last year, was upgraded 0.4 percentage point from October. In 2025, emerging and developing Asia is expected to grow 4.8%, the IMF said in its upgraded World Economic Outlook.

China's growth estimate for this year was revised up by 0.4 percentage point to 4.6% on increased government spending, though it was still slower than last year's 5.2% expansion.