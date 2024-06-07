Banking on heavy borrowing, Bangladesh's budget offers no clear path through crisis

As inflation gnaws at lives and livelihoods and treacherous headwinds loom, the budget fails to deliver concrete plans

In recent weeks, the talk has focused on inflation. New Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali and State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan both hinted that it was a key factor in their plans for the upcoming fiscal year. The sentiment was repeated from other sources in Sheikh Hasina’s administration. But Thursday’s proposed budget has had little to say on the subject.

Instead, there are vague platitudes – a nod to contractionary monetary policy and an extension of the safety net to protect more of the poor. There are few concrete steps to rein in prices.

The budget proposal put before parliament by Mahmood Ali for the 2024-25 fiscal year presents a more modest face for the government. The growth target is more realistic than the previous year, the deficit-to-GDP ratio more prudent. But scratching beneath the surface shows the limited nature of these plans.

Achieving a deficit-to-GDP ratio below 5 percent will require the National Board of Revenue to collect Tk 4.80 trillion in taxes and for domestic banks to provide Tk 1.38 trillion in loans. Both contributions present problems.

The budget for the outgoing year had set the revenue target at Tk 5 trillion. By March, the government had only raised 70 percent of that amount. In order to achieve the tax collection target set out in the proposed budget, the NBR’s tax collection rate would have to jump by 17 percent – a rate the agency has never previously reached.

Given the weaknesses in tax collection, the decision to turn to bank borrowing is understandable. The interest on the government’s debt is piling up (near Tk 1.13 trillion) and it would like to pay as little of it in dollars as possible given the ongoing forex crunch. But bank borrowing goes directly against the government’s own contractionary monetary policy as it has to pay higher interest rates on loans. In addition, as former Bangladesh Bank governor Salehuddin Ahmed says, the government’s vast demand for loans may crowd out financing for the private sector.

As he puts it, if the business in the private sector isn’t good, how will the government raise revenue through VAT? What will power the country’s growth and recovery?

The budget’s plans for employment, investment, the finance sector, and other critical areas of the economy also lack solid grounding.

So what ties the budget together?

One answer may be too simplistic, but still has the ring of accuracy - the Awami League government’s traditional budget structure tempered by the expectations of the International Monetary Fund.