England's Stokes opens up about anxiety medication

England Test captain Ben Stokes kept the dialogue on mental health going as the all-rounder revealed he was still on anxiety medication after returning from a six-month break to focus on his wellbeing.

The 31-year-old took a rest from the sport last year to focus on his mental health as he was suffering from a series of panic attacks following the loss of his father to brain cancer almost two years ago.

He announced in July he would retire from one-day cricket citing the "unsustainable" rigour of playing all three formats of the game.