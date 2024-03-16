Nissanka, Asalanka propel Sri Lanka to series-leveller

Pathum Nissanka's dazzling 114 alongside Charith Asalanka's swift 91 has anchored Sri Lanka's crucial win to tie the series against Bangladesh in the second ODI at Chattogram.

Despite commendable innings from Towhid Hridoy and Soumya Sarkar (68), Sri Lanka chased down the target, narrowly escaping a late challenge to win with 17 balls and three wickets to spare on Friday.

Bangladesh had a promising start despite an early setback with Litton Das's loss for a duck in the first over.

The Tigers initially displayed strong batting efforts, highlighted by a robust 75-run partnership between opener Soumya and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40), who smashed a match-winning century in the first game in Sylhet.