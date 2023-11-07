    বাংলা

    Bangladesh skipper Shakib ruled out of World Cup with broken finger

    He fractured his left index finger while leading his side to a three-wicket win against Sri Lanka

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM

    Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will not take part in the team's final match of the 2023 World Cup in India after picking up a finger injury.

    Shakib injured his left index finger while batting against Sri Lanka on Monday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said in a statement.

    An X-ray conducted after the game confirmed a fracture, ruling him out of Bangladesh’s last match of the tournament against Australia in Pune on Nov 11.

    “Shakib was struck on his left index finger early in his innings but continued to bat with supportive taping and painkillers. He underwent an emergency X-ray in Delhi after the game which confirmed the fracture on the left PIP joint," said Bayjedul Islam Khan, the team physio.

    Shakib will return home to begin his rehab on Tuesday and is expected to be out for at least three to four weeks.

    Bangladesh registered a morale-boosting three-wicket win against the Lankans in a heated encounter in Delhi to keep their hopes of qualifying for the Champions Trophy alive after a dismal World Cup campaign.

    After attracting scrutiny over the controversial 'timed-out' dismissal of Sri Lanka stalwart Angelo Mathews, Shakib scored a swashbuckling 82 as the Tigers chased down a target of 280 inside 42 overs.

    The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Cricket World Cup has approved Anamul Haque Bijoy, who has played 45 ODIs, as Shakib's replacement.

