Magical Maxwell reflects on 'greatest' ODI innings

Overcoming an attack of full body cramping, Glenn Maxwell's outrageous double-century to beat Afghanistan at the World Cup was quickly hailed as the greatest ODI innings of all-time by cricketing luminaries.

For the Australian all-rounder, though, it was just "great fun".

Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls in Mumbai on Tuesday, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win that sealed their spot in the semi-finals.

"It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there," he told reporters of the partnership with his captain, having come together at 91 for seven.

"We were keeping each other pretty calm with jokes most of the time.

"When he first came out, he goes, 'Don't worry, they’re four overs down, they're going to have an extra fielder in for the last four overs'.

"We just tried to keep the mood nice and light. Obviously, it wasn't an ideal situation, but we just tried to relax each other as much as we could."

Australia's first double-century maker in ODIs, Maxwell also became the first anywhere to reach 200 during an ODI chase.