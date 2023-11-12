New Zealand's Ravindra relishing 'dream' World Cup clash with India

New Zealand's in-form batsman Rachin Ravindra is relishing the prospect of going head-to-head with World Cup hosts India in Mumbai on Wednesday when the Black Caps take on Rohit Sharma's side with a place in next Sunday's final at stake.

The two nations will face off at the Wankhede Stadium with Ravindra having emerged as one of the stand-out players in his first World Cup, hitting 565 runs in nine innings to sit second on the list of leading scorers at the tournament so far.

"You dream of playing against a full crowd against India, who have gone unbeaten at Wankhede, a ground with so much history," said Ravindra, who will turn 24 the day before the final.

"We'll stay level, we'll try our best. We know we can't win every game of cricket...but we'll see how it plays out."