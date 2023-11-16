Australia bowl out S Africa for 212 despite Miller hundred

Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 in the second semi-final of the 50-over World Cup at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

Australia were accurate with the ball and agile in the field, turning up the heat on their rivals.