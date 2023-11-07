    বাংলা

    Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis

    Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 05:16 PM
    Updated : 7 Nov 2023, 05:16 PM

    Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in a World Cup match on Tuesday and sealing the team's spot in the semi-finals.

    Afghanistan appeared set for a famous victory against five-time champions Australia at the floodlit Wankhede Stadium, reducing them to 91 for seven wickets after setting them a victory target of 292.

    But the Afghans then watched in disbelief as Maxwell launched an extraordinary counter-attack. With captain Pat Cummins for company, Maxwell took Australia past Afghanistan's total of 291 for five wickets with 19 balls to spare.

    The right-handed batsman suffered cramps after going past his fourth hundred in the 50-over format but laboured on, cutting down on running between the wickets to manage the pain and relying more on big hits.

    In total, Maxwell hit 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock - many of them on one leg and the last six sealed the victory and also brought up his double century.

    "Horrific, I feel shocking," said Maxwell. "It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven't done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end."

    Cummins remained unbeaten on 12 from 68 balls but more importantly added 202 for the unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

    Afghanistan held numerous meetings on the ground but were unable to find a way to dislodge Maxwell, who was dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman off Noor Ahmad's bowling.

    Maxwell was also adjudged out leg before wicket in the same over against Noor but the batsman managed to successfully overturn the umpire's decision on appeal.

    "Really disappointed. Cricket is a funny game, it was unbelievable," Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi said.

    "We were in the game. Our bowlers started really well, we dropped chances for the eighth wicket. Maxwell doesn't stop, I have to give credit to him."

    Afghanistan seamers Naveen-ul-Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai had struck early blows with the ball to reduce Australia to 49-4 after opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran's maiden World Cup hundred helped Afghanistan post a competitive total.

    With Steve Smith missing from the side due to a bout of vertigo, Australia did not seem to have the batting depth to chase down the target and Rashid Khan's two quick strikes seemed to have all but sealed the match in Afghanistan's favour.

    Tuesday's victory took Australia to 12 points. They became the third team to reach the semi-finals with India and South Africa having already booked their spots.

    Zadran anchored the Afghan innings earlier with an unbeaten 129 from 143 balls after the South Asian side won the toss and elected to bat. The 21-year-old Zadran's fifth hundred in the 50-overs format was studded with eight fours and three sixes.

    All-rounder Rashid smashed an unbeaten 35 off 18 balls with three sixes and two fours to provide Afghanistan with some quick runs towards the end.

    RELATED STORIES
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Netherlands - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 25, 2023 Netherlands' Colin Ackermann walks after losing his wicket, lbw bowled by Australia's Josh Hazlewood
    Dutch looking to pick up steam with win over Afghans
    The Netherlands' hopes of reaching the semi-finals remain slim despite winning two games at the same World Cup
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Australia v Netherlands - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 25, 2023 Australia's Glenn Maxwell in action REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Maxwell puts on 'Big Show' with incendiary hundred
    Against the Netherlands, Maxwell took 40 balls to blast the fastest ever World Cup hundred
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - October 15, 2023 Afghanistan's Ikram Alikhil celebrates after Rashid Khan bowls out England's Mark Wood to win the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis
    Win over England can kick-start Afghan cricket: Trott
    Rashid hopes the win would put a smile on the faces of people back in the country, where multiple earthquakes have killed around 1,000 people
    Win over England can kick-start Afghanistan cricket: Trott
    England win can kick-start Afghan cricket: Trott
    Afghanistan posted 284 before bowling out England for 215 to claim just their second victory at a World Cup

    Opinion

    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine
    None of them went to Gaza or Ramallah . . .
    Syed Badrul Ahsan