Incredible Maxwell takes Australia to improbable win, World Cup semis

Glenn Maxwell fought through cramps to smash an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, single-handedly guiding Australia to an improbable three-wicket win over Afghanistan in a World Cup match on Tuesday and sealing the team's spot in the semi-finals.

Afghanistan appeared set for a famous victory against five-time champions Australia at the floodlit Wankhede Stadium, reducing them to 91 for seven wickets after setting them a victory target of 292.

But the Afghans then watched in disbelief as Maxwell launched an extraordinary counter-attack. With captain Pat Cummins for company, Maxwell took Australia past Afghanistan's total of 291 for five wickets with 19 balls to spare.

The right-handed batsman suffered cramps after going past his fourth hundred in the 50-over format but laboured on, cutting down on running between the wickets to manage the pain and relying more on big hits.

In total, Maxwell hit 21 fours and 10 sixes during his knock - many of them on one leg and the last six sealed the victory and also brought up his double century.

"Horrific, I feel shocking," said Maxwell. "It was quite hot when we were fielding, I haven't done a whole lot of high intensity exercise in the heat. It got a hold of me today, I was lucky to stick it out until the end."

Cummins remained unbeaten on 12 from 68 balls but more importantly added 202 for the unbroken eighth wicket partnership.

Afghanistan held numerous meetings on the ground but were unable to find a way to dislodge Maxwell, who was dropped on 33 by Mujeeb Ur Rahman off Noor Ahmad's bowling.