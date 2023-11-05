My form hurt England, captain Buttler says after World Cup exit

Captain Jos Buttler said his own lack of form with the bat hurt England at the 50-overs World Cup after their title defence crumbled following a 33-run defeat by Ashes rivals Australia on Saturday.

The 2019 champions were eliminated after their sixth defeat in seven matches and Buttler's own form was emblematic of his team's struggles in the showpiece event.

White-ball stalwart Buttler has not managed a single half-century in seven matches so far, while England have reached a 200-plus total only twice in their last five matches, all of which they lost.