    Litton Das flies back to Bangladesh amid World Cup, again

    Litton takes his second trip back to the country citing ‘family reasons’ and is supposed to be available for the Australia game

    Published : 7 Nov 2023, 04:11 PM
    Bangladesh opener Litton Kumer Das has flown to Dhaka a day after the Tigers were headed for Pune for their match against Australia. Litton is supposed to join the team before the ODI World Cup game.

    Litton had returned to the country ahead of Bangladesh’s game against Pakistan, requesting leave due to “family reasons”. He cited the same reasons this time around again.

    He shared the flight back home with Shakib Al Hasan, who flew back to the country after being ruled out of the showpiece tournament due to a finger injury.

    Shakib is supposed to begin his rehabilitation after returning to the country, but Litton will join the team on Thursday before the game against Australia.

    Bangladesh face the Aussies in their last group stage match on Saturday at Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune

    Bangladesh’s hopes of playing in the semis were crushed following a drubbing by Pakistan. But a three-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the following match raised hopes of qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy.

    A positive result against Australia will brighten Bangladesh’s chances of the 2025 tournament, which will be held with the top eight teams of the World Cup.

    Bangladesh are currently seventh in the table, followed by Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and defending champions England.

