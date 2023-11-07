Litton Das flies back to Bangladesh amid World Cup, again

Bangladesh opener Litton Kumer Das has flown to Dhaka a day after the Tigers were headed for Pune for their match against Australia. Litton is supposed to join the team before the ODI World Cup game.

Litton had returned to the country ahead of Bangladesh’s game against Pakistan, requesting leave due to “family reasons”. He cited the same reasons this time around again.

He shared the flight back home with Shakib Al Hasan, who flew back to the country after being ruled out of the showpiece tournament due to a finger injury.