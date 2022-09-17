    বাংলা

    Sri Lanka name Chameera, Kumara in T20 World Cup squad

    Both the fast bowlers missed Sri Lanka's sixth Asia Cup title win earlier this month

    Kenneth Roth
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 01:07 PM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 01:07 PM

    Sri Lanka on Friday named pace bowlers Dushmantha Chameera and Lahiru Kumara in their 15-man squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in the hope that the duo recover in time for the tournament starting next month. 

    Both Chameera and Kumara missed the recent Asia Cup, which Sri Lanka won for the sixth time with a 23-run victory over Pakistan last Sunday. 

    The rest of the squad captained by Dasun Shanaka comprises players from the extended squad for that tournament, while they named standby players in Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando. 

    Sri Lanka, who won the T20 World Cup in 2014, have two warm-up games in Melbourne before they begin their World Cup campaign with a qualifying match against Namibia on Oct 16. 

    Squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Promod Madushan.

    T20 World Cup
    RELATED STORIES
    Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team
    Bond coach of Mumbai UAE team
    He is also Mumbai Indians' bowling coach in the Indian Premier League
    Mature Hales 'looking forward' to England opportunity at T20 World Cup
    Hales looking forward to opportunity at T20 WC
    He was called up to the T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow
    Katich named head coach of Mumbai Indians' Cape Town team
    Katich coach of Mumbai's Cape Town team
    Franchise-based T20 leagues have proliferated across the globe especially after the success of the IPL
    Skill or chance: India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
    India panel calls for regulatory body, new law for online gaming
    Foreign investors have backed gaming startups Dream11 and Mobile Premier League, hugely popular for fantasy cricket

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher