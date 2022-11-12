England just getting started in new era: Buttler

Securing England's second Twenty20 World Cup title would be a triumph for a team in transition but captain Jos Buttler says more success can be reaped by his seasoned squad.

The England team battling Pakistan for the trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday will be laden with players in the back end of their careers, including 33-year-old opener Alex Hales and 35-year-old all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Buttler will be 33 when the 50-overs World Cup rolls around in 2023, while spin bowler Adil Rashid will be 35.

Though England may need to regenerate to maintain the standards set by former captain Eoin Morgan, Buttler said he felt the current squad was only at the beginning of a new era for English cricket.

"Of course the chances are going to be fewer and fewer when you're a bit older. But that just gives you that added determination and drive to try and make it happen," he told reporters at the MCG on Saturday.

"Hopefully I've got more time ahead myself as a captain and with (head coach) Matthew Mott we can hopefully shape the next, as I say, era of English white-ball cricket.