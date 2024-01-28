Hartley hurts India after Pope's masterclass

Debutant Tom Hartley landed three blows as India, chasing 231 to win the opening Test against England, slumped to 95-3 at tea on day four of the see-saw contest at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

A lead of 190 had put the home side in charge but Ollie Pope's epic 196 revived England, who posted 420 all out in their second innings to roar back into the contest.

Left-arm spinner Hartley, who went at 5.24 per over in the first innings, wiped out India's top order.

KL Rahul (21) and Axar Patel (17) led the charge for India, who need 136 to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Earlier, England vice-captain Pope dug his heels in to produce one of the finest knocks by a touring batter in India.