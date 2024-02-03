Sri Lanka to tour in March, play WTC matches, ODIs, T20Is in Sylhet and Chattogram

Bangladesh is set to host Sri Lanka for two matches in the World Test Championship in March, apart from three ODIs and as many T20Is, but it comes with a big twist.
Every single of these matches will take place in Sylhet and Chattogram instead of their usual venue at the Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka that has come under scrutiny for playing host to too many games.
This adjustment comes as the Dhaka venue will be occupied with the Australian women's cricket team's engagements at the end of March.
The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to land in Dhaka on March 1, coinciding with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final at the Sher-e-Bangla.
Following this, they will head to Sylhet to compete in a series of three T20Is on Mar 4, 6, and 9, with the initial two games kicking off at 6:00pm local time and the final match starting at 3:00pm.
Subsequently, the action will shift to Chattogram for a three-match ODI series slated for Mar 13, 15, and 18.
The series will feature day-night matches for the first two ODIs, while the third ODI is set for a morning start at 10am, marking the earliest ODI start in Bangladesh in over a decade.
The teams will circle back to Sylhet for the first Test beginning on Mar 22, before moving to Chattogram for the second Test starting on Mar 30.
This tour is notably scheduled during Ramadan.
This is not the first instance of Bangladesh hosting international cricket during Ramadan, as they played against Ireland in three T20Is and a Test match during the holy month last year.
Sri Lanka last visited Bangladesh in 2022 for two Test matches after a three-ODI series in 2021. Matches of all three formats were included in their full 2018 tour of Bangladesh.