Sri Lanka to tour in March, play WTC matches, ODIs, T20Is in Sylhet and Chattogram

Every single of these matches will take place in Sylhet and Chattogram instead of their usual venue at the Sher-e- Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka that has come under scrutiny for playing host to too many games.

This adjustment comes as the Dhaka venue will be occupied with the Australian women's cricket team's engagements at the end of March.

The Sri Lankan team is scheduled to land in Dhaka on March 1, coinciding with the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final at the Sher-e-Bangla.

Following this, they will head to Sylhet to compete in a series of three T20Is on Mar 4, 6, and 9, with the initial two games kicking off at 6:00pm local time and the final match starting at 3:00pm.

Subsequently, the action will shift to Chattogram for a three-match ODI series slated for Mar 13, 15, and 18.