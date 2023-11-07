Mathews slams 'disgraceful' Bangladesh, Shakib defends 'time-out' appeal

Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews called Bangladesh "disgraceful" and criticised the umpires for lacking in "common sense" after becoming the first player in international cricket to be 'timed out' in Monday's World Cup match between the Asian sides.

Mathews came out to bat in the 25th over of the Sri Lanka innings but his helmet chinstrap broke just as he was preparing to face bowler Shakib Al Hasan.

Mathews gestured to the dressing room and was waiting for a replacement helmet while Shakib was seen chatting with the umpire as the clock ticked.

Under the tournament's playing conditions a new batter should be ready to face the ball within two minutes of a dismissal and, following an appeal by Shakib appeal, umpire Marais Erasmus ruled Mathews had been timed out.

Mathews remonstrated with the umpires and threw his helmet in disgustsoon after crossing the boundary rope.

After Bangladesh won the match by three wickets, eliminating their opponents in the process, Sri Lanka's players refused to shake hands with their counterparts.