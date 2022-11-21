    বাংলা

    NZ skipper Williamson to miss final India T20 for medical appointment

    Tim Southee will captain the side for the third T20 in Napier on Tuesday

    Shahria BappyShahria Bappy
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 01:34 PM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 01:34 PM

    New Zealand's hopes of levelling the T20 series against India with victory in the final match on Tuesday have taken a blow with captain Kane Williamson opting out of the match for a medical appointment.

    Tim Southee will captain the side for the third T20 in Napier on Tuesday, with Auckland batsman Mark Chapman joining the squad in Williamson's place, New Zealand Cricket said.

    Coach Gary Stead offered no details about Williamson's appointment but said it was not related to long-standing elbow problems that have plagued the Black Caps skipper.

    "It's something that he's been trying to get booked in for a while," Stead said on Monday.

    "There's an opportunity that's come up now and we've decided to get Kane to take that."

    India thrashed the hosts by 65 runs in the second T20 in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the opener in Wellington was washed out.

    Williamson will rejoin the squad in Auckland on Wednesday ahead of the ODI series-opener at Eden Park on Friday.

    T20 Cricket
    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: BCCI/Twitter
    Yadav powers India to big win despite Southee hat-trick
    New Zealand were bundled out for 126 in 18.5 over chasing the 191 target put by India
    Steely Smith sees Australia to series win against England
    Smith sees Aussies to series win against England
    After Hazelwood won the toss and elected to bat, two early wickets brought Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne to the crease
    The shadow of a man falls on a backdrop with the logo of the India's cricket board BCCI before the start of a news conference to announce its cricket team's coach, in Mumbai, India, Aug 16, 2019.
    India sacks selection panel after T20 WC exit
    The country’s cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team's defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia
    Credit: BCCI/Twitter
    Rain washes out India v New Zealand T20
    The second T20 is scheduled at Mount Maunganui on Sunday and Napier hosts the third and final match on Tuesday

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher