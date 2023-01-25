Women's IPL franchises fetch $572 million for Indian board

The world's most affluent cricket board, India, got further richer by $572.72 million after unveiling five franchises for an Indian Premier League-style T20 tournament for the women on Wednesday.

Since 2018, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) has been staging a three-team Women's T20 Challenge alongside the hugely popular IPL for the men and faced demands to start a full-fledged women's tournament.

The owners of IPL's Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore franchises are among the five entities who purchased teams in the Women's Premier League (WPL), which will be played in March.