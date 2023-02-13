    বাংলা

    Former England captain Morgan retires from cricket

    He brings the curtain down from all forms of cricket after a career student with limited-overs success

    England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket aged 36 on Monday, bringing the curtain down on a career studded with short-form success.

    Former white-ball captain Morgan, who bowed out of the international game last June, led England to 50-over World Cup glory on home soil and the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

    Morgan captained England in 126 ODIs and 72 T20s, registering 118 wins as skipper across the two formats.

    "After much deliberation, I believe now is the right time to step away from the game that has given me so much over the years," Morgan said in a statement on Twitter.

    "I will undoubtedly miss the adventure and challenges of playing professional cricket.

    "Since my retirement from international cricket, I have been able to spend more time with my loved ones, and I look forward to being able to do so more and more in the future."

    Dublin-born Morgan made his ODI debut aged 16 with Ireland before he was called up by England in 2009.

    He played 248 ODIs and 115 T20Is, scoring 10,159 runs in total, and scored 700 runs in 16 Tests.

    Limited-overs cricket
