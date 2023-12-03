Marufa, Rabeya set to be auctioned in Women's Premier League of India

Bangladeshi cricketers Marufa Akhter and Rabeya Khan are set to be featured in the auction list of the second edition of the Women's Premier League of India.

The league authorities on Saturday released a list of names for the auction, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Dec 9.

The reserve price for these prowess players has been set at Rs 3 million each.

The five franchises can buy a maximum of 30 cricketers in the auction.