Marufa, Rabeya set to be auctioned in Women's Premier League of India

Bangladeshi cricketers Marufa Akhter and Rabeya Khan are set to be featured in the auction list of the second edition of the Women's Premier League of India.
The league authorities on Saturday released a list of names for the auction, which is scheduled to be held in Mumbai on Dec 9.
The reserve price for these prowess players has been set at Rs 3 million each.
The five franchises can buy a maximum of 30 cricketers in the auction.
As many as 165 cricketers have registered for the auction – 104 Indians and 61 foreigners. Each team can take nine foreign players.
The highest reserve price has been set at Rs 5 million for West Indies' Deandra Dottin and Ireland's Kim Garth.
Marufa, 18, has taken a total of 12 wickets in thirteen T20s for Bangladesh so far.
The left-arm pacer has also taken 8 wickets in nine One-Day Internationals.
Leg spinner Rabeya has bagged 16 wickets in 14 T20s.
The first season of the WPL was held this year back in March. As many as nine Bangladeshi cricketers made it to the auction list but none were selected by the teams.