    Mustafizur returns to team hotel from hospital after head injury in nets

    It is almost certain the pacer will miss their next match against Fortune Barishal in Dhaka as well

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 03:36 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 03:36 PM

    Pacer Mustafizur Rahman has returned to the team hotel in Dhaka from a hospital in Chattogram three days after a bloody head injury he suffered during nets session of Comilla Victorians.

    He was discharged from Imperial Hospital and cleared to fly after the Bangladesh Premier League team consulted his neurosurgeon and Bangladesh Cricket Board following a CT scan on Monday night, the team’s physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal said in a statement on Tuesday.

    Defending champions Comilla Victorians are still in the port city as they face Rangpur Riders in the last match of the tournament’s Chattogram phase on Tuesday evening.

    It is almost certain the left-arm seamer will miss their next match against Fortune Barishal in Dhaka as well, Sazal said.

    The BCB would consult Mustafizur’s neurosurgeon again on that day.

    “His wound is healing now and he is on his way to recovery. We will provide the necessary dressing for the next three days. Then we will communicate with the neurosurgeon on Feb 23,” added Sazal.

    The incident occurred at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Sunday when Mustafizur was bowling to Litton Das in the nets. As he walked back to his bowling mark after delivering the ball, he heard someone call out to him. Turning to look, he was unexpectedly struck on the left side of his head by a ball.

    Mustafizur immediately clutched his head, prompting Comilla's head coach Mohammad Salauddin and teammates to rush to his aid.

    He received initial medical attention on the field as blood was flowing from the wound.

    Subsequently, an ambulance transported Mustafizur to the hospital for further treatment.

    He was rushed to the hospital for a CT scan, which did not reveal any serious injuries, but doctors kept him under observation.

    Mustafizur has 11 wickets to his name in nine matches at this year's BPL, returning his best figures of 3 for 32 against Fortune Barishal.

