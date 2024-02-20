Mustafizur returns to team hotel from hospital after head injury in nets

Pacer Mustafizur Rahman has returned to the team hotel in Dhaka from a hospital in Chattogram three days after a bloody head injury he suffered during nets session of Comilla Victorians.

He was discharged from Imperial Hospital and cleared to fly after the Bangladesh Premier League team consulted his neurosurgeon and Bangladesh Cricket Board following a CT scan on Monday night, the team’s physio SM Zahidul Islam Sazal said in a statement on Tuesday.

Defending champions Comilla Victorians are still in the port city as they face Rangpur Riders in the last match of the tournament’s Chattogram phase on Tuesday evening.